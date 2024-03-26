Below Deck’s Ben slammed for comment about getting involved in relationships

Ben Willoughby claimed he didn’t want to be involved in relationships after arguing with Sunny Marquis, and Below Deck fans criticized his comment.

On Below Deck Season 11, Bosun Ben Willoughby is in a boatmance with deckhand Sunny Marquis on the St. David.

In last night’s episode, Sunny saw Ben flirting with second stew Xandi Oliver during a crew night out and became upset.

Ben didn’t understand why Sunny was giving him the cold shoulder when she confronted him about his behavior and said she needed space.

“This is why I don’t get attached to people anymore because there’s too much bullsh*t that comes with like, relationships sometimes,” Ben complained in his confessional.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck fans slammed Ben’s comments about getting involved in relationships on Reddit, and called him out for being a hypocrite.

“Ben with the old ‘relationships are too much trouble’ nonsense. Yes, being faithful to someone and caring about a person’s feelings are just such a pain in the a**,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Ben having no clue that he is, in fact, the problem is a facepalm moment,” another fan added.

“Yeah Ben, she’s giving you hot and cold bc you’re SHADY,” a third fan chimed in.

Viewers have seen Ben jump into relationships quickly on Below Deck. Last season, he was in a boatmance with Camille Lamb, but he claimed that she cheated on him after the show.

Article continues after ad

After Camille was fired, she was replaced by a new stew named Leigh-Ann Smith, whom Ben also had a romantic history with.

Ben and Sunny will have many more bumps in the road throughout the rest of the season on Below Deck, especially when the new stew joins in a future episode and he becomes interested in her.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.