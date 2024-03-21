Why did Jared leave Below Deck? Season 11 firing explained

Bosun Jared Woodin was fired on Below Deck Season 11 – here’s everything to know about his departure from the show.

Jared Woodin was a Bosun on Below Deck Season 11 and left a bad impression on the crew from the beginning.

Captain Kerry Titheradge was initially frustrated with Jared for lacking confidence and accuracy while giving measurements as they docked the boat.

Jared also had trouble reaching his daughter because he didn’t have good cell service on the St. David, and could only talk to her at designated times.

Since Jared was facing personal issues with his ex and daughter, he took his anger out on other crew members like deckhand Kyle Stillie.

Bravo Jared from Below Deck

What happened to Jared on Below Deck?

On Below Deck Season 11, Episode 7, Captain Kerry decided to fire Jared for showing disruptive behavior after giving him multiple chances to improve at his job.

Captain Kerry first called Kyle and stew Barbie Pascual to the bridge to discuss Jared’s behavior in the crew mess the night before.

Jared scolded Kyle for not cleaning up his tobacco mess on the pool deck. The crew noticed that he let his personal issues get the best of him instead of handling the situation in a more civilized way.

After Captain Kerry talked to Kyle and Barbie, he fired Jared and encouraged him to work on his mental health and connect with his daughter.

Ben Willoughby replaced Jared when he was fired and took on the Bosun position. However, Captain Kerry and Jared’s conversation on Below Deck ended on good terms.

In next week’s episode, a new deckhand will be joining the crew, and he could shake up Ben and Sunny Marquis’ boatmance.

Hopefully, the charters will go smoothly with a different Bosun helping Captain Kerry now that Jared is gone.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.