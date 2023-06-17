Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans label Mads Herrera as Season 4’s ‘pick me’ girl

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are starting to get annoyed with Season 4’s Mads Herrera. They are even calling her a ‘pick me’ girl.

While it may seem as if Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae are the only ones getting romantic this season, guess again.

In addition to his relationship with Daisy, Gary has also had his fair share of romance with Deckhand Mads Herrera. And, it seems as though Gary’s questionable on-screen behavior has rubbed off on her.

For starters, she is still messing around with Gary, even though she knows about the love triangle. In a recent episode, she even ditched Deckhand Alex Propson to hang out with Gary.

Fans are starting to publicly share their distaste for her behavior. So much so, that they are starting to label her as a ‘pick me’ girl.

Do Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans like Mads Herrera?

One Season 4 viewer posted on Reddit on June 14, discussing their personal opinion on Mads.

The fan wrote, “She actually gives me hard-core pick me vibes and is trying hard to be the cool girl.”

Dozens of other viewers have since joined in and shared their views on the new crew member.

One fan wrote, “I too called her a pick-me a week or so ago. I totally see it. Very much a “not like other girlies” kind of girly.”

Another viewer chimed in and wrote, “She does seem pick me. And do we know anything about her besides she hooks up with Gary and claims to like Alex but never goes for him? Not really a fan. She seems 1-dimensional.”

Mads hasn’t publicly responded to the fan reactions. As the rest of the season continues to release at a quicker speed than usual, viewers will see if her ‘pick me’ actions carry on.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.