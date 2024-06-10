Below Deck Sailing Yacht star fuels show cancelation rumors

Lucy Edmunds insinuated that Below Deck Sailing Yacht was getting canceled after responding to a fan comment on social media.

Second stew Lucy Edmunds appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, and was known for injuring her back while falling off the top bunk in her cabin on the Parsifal III.

With the ongoing rumors of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 possibly being canceled, fans are wondering if she will return to the show for another season.

In an Instagram post from June 9, Lucy shared two photos with a soccer player from Spain named Will Rigg, who is likely to be her new boyfriend. She added the caption, “Bestie.”

A fan commented on the post to give the Below Deck star praise and said, “Come back to Bravo!!!! We NEED YOUUUU!”

“I’d love to but that clearly ain’t going to happen now,” Lucy replied to the commenter without giving any further context.

Based on the second stew’s questionable comment, viewers are assuming that Below Deck Sailing Yacht won’t be coming back.

They were curious as to what Lucy’s response meant, especially since they’ve been looking for more information about the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 aired immediately after Below Deck Season 11, and there’s been no word on the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht for awhile.

Even though Season 5 was reportedly filmed last year, viewers speculated that the season might be scrapped or re-edited due to the sexual assault allegations made against First Officer, Gary King.

While Lucy may not have confirmed that Below Deck Sailing Yacht is officially canceled, her reply definitely made fans worried about whether the show will return to Bravo anytime soon.