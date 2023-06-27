Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Bonnie Kelliher chooses a side in Season 4 love triangle

Bonnie Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just revealed who she wants her sister Daisy to end up with in the love triangle.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, because of the main crew and their antics. And a new guest just stirred the drama pot even more.

In Episode 14, Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher introduced her sister Bonnie to the rest of the group. And while she wasn’t there for a long time, she definitely made a statement.

Article continues after ad

For starters, she ended up getting romantically involved with Deckhand Alex Propson. She also managed to get involved in the love triangle between Daisy, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae.

Bonnie quickly made it clear that she knows which man from the love triangle that she wants her sister with. And, going off of the side that viewers are on, she’s advocating for the wrong one.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Bonnie Team Gary or Colin?

In Episode 14, Bonnie quickly made it clear that she is Team Gary in the love triangle. She had a conversation with Gary and told him that he and Daisy would be a great fit. This chat seems to do the trick, as he starts to continue his pursuit of Daisy. And, surprisingly, it worked.

Article continues after ad

He and Daisy end up getting romantic with each other, even though she is equally getting closer to Colin.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Before Bonnie arrived, it seemed as though Daisy had made up her mind and chose Colin. Now, she doesn’t seem to know who to pick.

Keep in mind that Gary is still pursuing Stewardess Mads Herrera at the same time.

Viewers will soon see the end result of this entire love triangle. But, judging by what’s been going on off-camera, it doesn’t seem as though Colin is the winner.

Article continues after ad

Also, as of now, it hasn’t been announced whether or not Bonnie is going to return to the show.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.