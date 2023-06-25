Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are getting scammed by Colin Macrae’s fake manager

Colin Macrae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht is now being put into the spotlight as fans are getting messages from a scammer posing as his manager.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has quickly become one of the most popular reality TV shows on TV. And, that’s probably because of its entertaining Season 4.

From an exciting love triangle to off-screen drama, the season has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. But, this fame has come at a price.

Fans are reporting that they have been receiving messages from scammers pretending to be stars from the Below Deck Franchise. And one of them involves Engineer Colin Macrae.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin scamming fans?

On June 23, a Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan took to Reddit to reveal that they received a sketchy message that was supposedly from Colin‘s manager.

They asked, “Has anyone else received a message on Instagram from someone claiming to be Colin’s social media manager? It seems obviously a scam but it’s so random.”

The same Reddit user recently gave an update and said that Colin took control of the situation and publicly shared it.

“I messaged Colin directly and was like idk if this legit but… and then he posted the message about it being a scam,” they wrote.

And, apparently, Colin is not the only victim of online scams. One person wrote that they received a scam message from someone posing to be Below Deck Deckhand Ashton Pienaar.

They wrote, “No but I did get one from Ashton about his fitness program that used my name and I was a bit taken aback.”

Colin hasn’t publicly stated whether or not he is going to be taking legal action against the scammer.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.