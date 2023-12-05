Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen publicly exposes “deplorable” fan who sent him death threat

A Below Deck Med ‘fan’ just sent a death threat to Kyle Viljoen, and he is not afraid to put him on blast.

We are over halfway through Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean and Kyle Viljoen has not been painted in the best light, to say the least.

From his major fallout with Natalya Scudder to picking verbal arguments with both Jessika Asai and Chef Jack Luby, there are not many viewers on his side, let alone more than a few cast members who still have his back.

One problem that has arisen from this season is negative fans coming after the stars on social media. Nat recently revealed that she has been the subject of online bullying because of her Season 8 actions. And now, she’s not the only one.

Bravo

Was Below Deck Med’s Kyle sent a death threat?

On December 5, Kyle shared a private message he received from a fan on his Instagram story.

“You are so f***ing disgusting, I literally can’t wait for something bad to happen to you or you drop f***ing dead!”

This was only a small portion of the fan’s message, which also included a derogatory word for people in the LGBTQ+ community, a community Kyle is proudly a part of.

The reality TV star did not hold back ripping into the fan’s comment and also didn’t shield his @, exposing his identity to the world.

“You are a deplorable human being. My days of wishing such repulsive behavior are far gone,” was a part of Kyle’s comeback.

Kyle hasn’t posted any updates to their conversation and it’s unclear whether or not the fanbase has now come after the hater.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.