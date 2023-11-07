Below Deck Med fans “uncomfortable” after Jessika’s explosive argument with Kyle

From Nat & Tumi bickering to Kyle and Jessika having it out, Below Deck Med Season 8 is nothing short of intense.

Unfortunately, after seven long episodes, the drama in Season of Below Deck Mediterranean has not died down.

In fact, what started off as tension between Tumi Mhlongo, Nat Scudder, and Kyle Viljoen has now spread throughout the rest of the interior team.

While Tumi and Nat still continue to bicker during the charters, Kyle has switched gears and is coming after fan-favorite and newbie Jessika Asai.

During Episode 7, Kyle asked Jessika to run the service and gave her the excuse that it’s for her to gain experience. As soon as the self-doubt set it, Jess pulled Tumi aside to address Kyle’s comment.

Instead of keeping their private conversation confidential, Tumi spoke to Kyle and slammed him for making Jessika feel small even though she works hard. And this is where the entire episode took a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Did Below Deck Med’s Kyle & Jessika fight?

At the end of Episode 7, when Tumi mentioned to Kyle that Jessika told her about his comments, he stormed right over to Jessika and began screaming at her.

Feeling as though she betrayed his trust and shouldn’t have run to Tumi about it, it takes him a pretty long time to stop shouting in her face.

Furious with how Kyle handled the situation, viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their disapproval of the crew member.

One fan wrote, “Dude, I was uncomfortable watching him yell at Jessika, I can’t imagine how she felt. He was borderline physically threatening.”

Another fan chimed in, “Kyle’s idea of a conversation is him yelling at someone physically smaller than he is and then storming out of the room. He’s an immature douchebag. I felt so sorry for Jess in that scene.”

Viewers will soon see if the two are able to make amends in the next episode, or if their feud becomes even worse.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.