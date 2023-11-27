Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder addresses “terrible” online bullying

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Stew, Natalya Scudder, posted a vulnerable video on her Instagram talking about mental health and online bullying.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has not been kind to Natalya, working as the Stew in the interior team for the past two seasons and had a hard time adjusting with her crew mates.

Fans noticed she was having a hard time adjusting to her own team as she was being “bullied” by her fellow Stew Kyle Viljeon and Cheif Stew Tumi Mhlongo. The drama on the yacht got to the extent that Nat chose to leave mid-season after talking with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Is Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder being bullied?

Right after the episode announcing her departure aired, Natalya made a video post on her Instagram talking about online bullying. She started off by talking about her life-long struggles with mental health. She said, “When I was 15-16 I started dealing with depression. I would get so overwhelmed with my emotions that I was unable to deal with it.”

Nat shared her experience of surviving two sexual assaults and the mental health struggles that came along with those. She later confessed that her mental health deteriorated while being on the show so she had to leave before it got any worse.

While the show was airing Nat was once again reliving her “worst nightmare” because she was reminded of how she felt underappreciated with the Below Deck Med team. However, she also called out the online bullying that has been going on towards her and the rest of the Below Deck cast ever since the airing. She said, “The online bullying has been horrific not just for me, like, across the cast.”

The reality star pleaded with fans to understand that not everything that happened on set was shown on screen, asking them to take the show as light-hearted entertainment and stop the online hate.

