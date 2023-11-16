Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen returns to IG after hiatus for being the “main character”

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen reactivates his Instagram account after only a 48-hour hiatus saying he is back because he is a “main character“.

Steward Kyle Viljoen has been causing a ruckus in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8. He has been the center of a lot of drama involving crew mates Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo. Then he also gets into an explosive argument with Jessika Asai.

Soon he was receiving loads of backlash from Below Deck Med fans. It seems that he is bringing that chaotic energy off-screen as well. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

What happened to Kyle Viljeon’s Instagram?

Bravo Kyle being the main character on Below Deck Med.

On November 12, following the backlash, Kyle deactivated his Instagram account. This happened right after he introduced his first-ever podcast “Unscripted”.

Many speculated that he might have done that knowingly. Fans anticipated that an episode of Below Deck Med containing his problematic behavior was about to air. They were not entirely wrong as in episode 8, Kyle was seen lashing at Natalya Scudder calling her a “fake ass b**ch”.

Before the deactivation, Kyle posted in his IG Story that he was going on a “social break.” However, the social break lasted only 48 hours and he is now back on the platform. He also posted an IG Story expressing how he thinks he is the main character on the show. He said, “Being ‘main character energy’ is exhausting!”.

It’s hard to understand his motivation behind the deactivation but we can all agree that it was a very Kyle-esque thing to do. It could be that Kyle just couldn’t deprive us of his main character energy and made sure to make his social media break as swift as possible.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.