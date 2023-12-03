Below Deck Med’s Kyle tries turning Season 8’s Lily against “coward” Jack

After seeing Nat and Kyle fallout in Below Deck Med Season 8, Jack is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen to Lily.

When Nat Scudder revealed that she was taking a break from the season, one of the only crew members who actually seemed upset about her decision was Chef Jack Luby.

Jack attempted to defend her but he ultimately got overshadowed by Kyle Viljoen’s negative comments in their on-screen argument.

Now that her replacement Lily Davison has come aboard Jack is trying to protect the newcomer from falling into the same chaos. Unfortunately, his efforts might have just made the situation worse.

Are Below Deck Med’s Jack & Kyle friends?

In Episode 10, Lily asked Jack why he seemed to not be getting along with Kyle and he responded genuinely.

“Basically, a lot of sh*t happened with the other stewardess here, who was my friend, and he was a big part of it. It’s going to cause drama. I’d rather just not go there, so I’ve just been distant from him,” was Jack’s response.

Kyle overheard their conversation and he instantly turned heated, convinced Jack was trying to deter Lily from the rest of the team.

“Some people have a lot of growing up to do, and to face how to work with an interior team. And some people need to level up because if you don’t level up you’re going to feel like the outcast and you’re going to be the outcast,” Kyle advised Lily in front of Jack. Lily simply responded by saying that she didn’t care about the situation.

Needless to say, Jack and Kyle have hit a rough patch and if they can’t repair their friendship, it’s going to cause even more drama down the line.

