Below Deck charter guest defends herself after giving lowest Season 11 tip

The Below Deck Season 11 crew members were given a low tip after a recent charter, and one of the guests explained why.

On Below Deck Season 11, the St. David crew had difficult charter guests, including Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City, who was very outspoken about her needs.

When Captain Kerry Titheradge opened the envelope at the tip meeting after the guests left, he was shocked to find only $20,000 to split between the crew.

On the podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, Jill explained what went wrong during the charter and the expectations she had as a guest, specifically blaming Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

“You get on the boat at 12:00, right away you get lunch, and you get an explanation (which I actually taped on my phone and I’m gonna post) of Fraser explaining the layout of the next two days,” Jill said.

“In fact, one of the things he emphasized is that, which is ironic, is that there would be snacks and food all the time everywhere. He actually emphasized that, and completely didn’t deliver,” the RHONY alum continued.

“And when I think about the trip, the head stew’s job is to make sure things went seamlessly, and I kind of blame him for the trip not being not… being kind of a total disaster for my friends, who I felt terrible for.”

Jill stated that her friends spent a lot of money on the charter and hadn’t been on that type of boat before.

She wanted to share her amazing yachting experience with them, and was hoping they would enjoy their trip on Below Deck.

Even though Jill thought the charter didn’t go smoothly, viewers will remember the group for giving one of the lowest tips during Season 11.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.