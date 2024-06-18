Below Deck Med Season 9 brings back “cringe” former charter guest for disaster trip

Olympian Gigi Fernandez returned for another charter on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 after appearing on Below Deck Season 10, but fans say her experience was a ‘disaster.’

The Below Deck franchise has welcomed back many charter guests over the years, such as Dean Slover and Timothy Sykes.

Olympic tennis player Gigi Fernandez also came back on the show as a primary charter guest on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, Episode 3, which aired on June 17.

The gold medalist was previously on Below Deck Season 10, and became friends with Captain Sandy Yawn after her time on the St. David.

When Gigi first appeared on Below Deck, fans on Reddit thought her behavior was “cringe” because she brought her Olympic gold medals onto the boat and asked the crew if they wanted to see them.

Article continues after ad

However, viewers felt differently about Gigi on Below Deck Med when they saw she wasn’t pleased with the food on board and supported her.

Article continues after ad

During breakfast service, she sent her huevos rancheros back to Chef Johnathan Shillingford after complaining that it was cold, and fans reacted to the situation on social media after she informed Captain Sandy about the situation.

“This ‘chef’ should be ashamed to be serving the crap he is to Gigi Fernandez! She is an icon and deserves real high quality food!” one fan wrote on X.

Bravo Olympic tennis player Gigi Fernandez complained about her food on Below Deck Med.

Another person on X disagreed with the chef serving guests eggs that had been sitting out for an hour and a half. They were glad that Gigi complained to Captain Sandy about it.

Article continues after ad

Aside from eating food that was too cold and low quality, Gigi and her friends had other issues during their Below Deck Med charter.

Some of her friends were stuck at sea after they drifted too far while paddle boarding with deckhand Nathan Gallagher, so another boat had to bring them back.

Article continues after ad

Because Gigi’s group had a disastrous charter on the Mustique so far, Captain Sandy Yawn and the Season 9 crew have to turn things around in order to earn a good tip.