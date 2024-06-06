Below Deck Med charter guests step in to help crew make late-night snacks

The charter guests on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 took matters into their own hands when they requested late-night snacks after the chef went to sleep.

Primary charter guest Jacob Ward and his influencer friends were the first group on the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premiere, and their time on the Mustique was already off to a rough start.

The crew’s provisions were late, causing the guests to go without specific food and drink items for most of the charter, including wine and rose, which never came.

To make matters worse, they requested late-night snacks such as nachos and grilled cheese. But when second stew Elena Dubaich tried to wake Chef Johnathan Shillingford, he refused to get up from his sleep.

Article continues after ad

In a teaser from Episode 2 airing on June 10, the guests helped Elena and deckhand Gael Cameron make food and drinks to satisfy their needs.

“You want to make some drinks, as well?” the second stew asked the guests.

Article continues after ad

“We need a muddler and a cocktail shaker,” one of the guests named Ben said, as he took over the bar to make drinks. “We’re teaching you,” he joked.

When Ben and his friend Alfie served the drinks to the group, their other friend Simon admitted, “It’s nicer service than the actual crew.”

Bravo The charter guests helped the crew make food and drinks on Below Deck Med.

Simon then went into the kitchen to help Elena and Gael with the grilled cheese sandwiches.

Article continues after ad

“Okay, we’d rather fix something than complain. I’m saving the day,” he told the crew members.

“I’ll bring it out, people are pissed off,” Simon suggested, while serving the avocado grilled cheese to his friends.

Even though Gael and Elena felt guilty for not being able to handle the high-maintenance guests, they were shocked that they actually offered to step in instead of barking orders at them.

For the next charter, the Below Deck Med crew members will have to prepare ahead of time to make sure they’re not overwhelmed by the guest’s demands.