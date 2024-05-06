Below Deck star labeled “creep” after making off-screen visit with charter guests

Below Deck star Dylan Piérre De Villiers visited a restaurant with Season 11 charter guests, and fans questioned his intentions of being there.

The crew members welcomed primary charter guest Alex Taylor and his social media influencer friends on Below Deck Season 11, and they participated in a Christmas-themed party on board.

On April 29, deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers visited Alex and fellow charter guest Tiffany at their local restaurant in Connecticut called Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar while Episode 13 was airing.

“Calling All Below Deck @belowdeckbravo Fans!! We had the pleasure of hosting cast member Dylan at our Canton location! Tune in to watch our Favorite foodies Isabelle’s Plate @alexptaylor1 @foodswithfinn @2hungryjenns On Bravo Tonight!!” the restaurant’s official page wrote on Facebook.

When the post was shared on Reddit, Below Deck fans were unsure about Dylan’s reason for stopping by the restaurant to visit the Season 11 charter guests.

“I can’t tell if he’s creepy or just so generally unaware of literally anyone else’s existence,” one fan wrote.

Another fan accused Dylan of wanting to be in front of the cameras and appearing wherever he can to get noticed in the public eye.

A different person speculated that Bravo and Dylan’s team are pushing him to become more famous since he was on Vanderpump Rules and the April 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Dylan is making a name for himself as a new cast member on Below Deck, and fans will have to keep their eyes peeled to see where he pops up next.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.