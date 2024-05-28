How much did the Below Deck Season 11 cast make in tips? Six figure total revealed

The St. David crew worked hard for their tips on Below Deck Season 11, and they ended up with a six-figure total after the charter season was over.

There were many charter guests who were introduced on Below Deck Season 11, and it was the St. David crew’s job to make them happy to get a good tip.

From a Beyonce-themed birthday party to dealing with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin’s demanding needs, the crew pulled out all the stops to make each charter fun and exciting.

In the Below Deck Season 11 finale episode on May 27, Captain Kerry Titheradge revealed the tip amount for the last charter, which added to to $20,000 USD.

Article continues after ad

This made the grand total for the entire season $208,750 after nine groups came on board the St. David.

Bravo Below Deck Season 11 welcomed charter guests who were influencers

Tip totals from each charter of Below Deck Season 11

Here are the tip totals from the charter guests on Below Deck Season 11. (All amounts are in USD)

Article continues after ad

Charter 1: Brian and Rebecca Bailey – $25,000

Brian and Rebecca Bailey – Charter 2 : Steven and Tara Damen – $22,500

: Steven and Tara Damen – Charter 3: Tina Smothers – $26,000

Tina Smothers – Charter 4: James and Lesley Gaudiosi – $30,000

James and Lesley Gaudiosi – Charter 5: Melinda Springer – $20,000

Melinda Springer – Charter 6: Carmen Felder and Brandon McLaughlin – $17,000

Carmen Felder and Brandon McLaughlin – Charter 7: Alex Taylor – $23,000

Alex Taylor – Charter 8: Noreen and Rob Curry – $25,000

Noreen and Rob Curry – Charter 9: Michele Dozier – $20,000

The first charter welcomed newlyweds Brian and Rebecca Bailey, who awarded the crew with $25,000 USD. Steven and Tara Damen were the primaries for the second charter, and gave $22,500 USD to show their appreciation.

Primary charter guest Tina Smothers took her friends on a yachting getaway for the third charter, and provided a $26,000 tip.

James and Lesley Gaudiosi entered the boat for the fourth charter, and gave the highest tip with $30,000, despite the crew being two members down.

Article continues after ad

Former Real Housewife Jill tagged along on primary Melinda Springer’s charter, and gave the crew a lower tip than they expected with $20,000.

BravoRealHousewives: Reddit RHONY alum Jill Zarin was a guest on Below Deck Season 11.

Carmen Felder and Brandon McLaughlin, who called themselves “King and Queen,” took over for the sixth charter, and the crew got $17,000, which was the lowest tip of the season.

The crew became friendly with primary Alex Taylor and his social media influencer friends, and threw them a Christmas-themed party. Alex was happy with the service on the boat and gifted them $23,000.

Article continues after ad

Noreen and Rob Curry embarked on a shorter charter with their family, and handed the crew a generous $25,000 tip.

Article continues after ad

Michele Dozier was the last primary charter guest, and brought her group of friends on board to celebrate her 50th birthday. She rounded out the season with a $20,000 tip for the crew.

The Below Deck Season 11 crew members were excited to be rewarded with tips from the guests for their effort during the charter season.