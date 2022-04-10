The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard responds to TikToker Sasha Narang’s cheating claims

Bachelor star Clayton Echard has denied claims that he cheated on his partner with influencer Sasha Narang, after her accusations picked up traction on TikTok.

28-year-old Clayton Echard was the star of season 26 of popular dating show The Bachelor, where he met his current partner Susie Evans.

On April 9, TikToker Sasha Narang, who has over 170,000 followers on the app, uploaded a video with the caption, “um so I think I just ended the bachelor’s marriage last night (i had no idea) (wtf).”

She claimed that the night prior she was in a dark bar when she was approached by a guy who started talking to her. “So I’m responding, we’re kind of flirting. Then he proceeds to ask me, ‘do you watch The Bachelor?’ And I go ‘no,’ cause I’ve never seen it before.”

She went on to say that after he explained he was on the show, she ended up hitting it off with him. “He was very, like, sneaky, meaning he was very adamant about being quiet. Right when it was time for me to go he made it very clear I couldn’t stay over.”

Sasha went on to claim that she messaged Clayton’s partner explaining what had happened, and sent her “the only evidence” she has, a picture of the Uber that he called for her with the address on it.

Clayton responds to Sasha Narang’s TikTok

Shortly after Sasha’s TikTok started picking up traction, Clayton responded to her claims on his Instagram story.

“I can’t believe I’m addressing this, this is ridiculous. But let’s just make this as easy as possible,” he said, before he showed his location from the night before in his phone settings.

In the caption, he wrote: “People that make these false accusations should be held accountable. Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature.”

In a DM conversation with Sasha, she doubled down on claims that she met him in NY at 2 am, to which Clayton responded: “Ok, well my video shows I was in an AZ gym at 8 pm MST, which is 11 pm EST (your time.)

“So even if I hopped right on a private jet, I wouldn’t make it to NY until 3:30 am EST (flight from AZ to NY is 4 1/2 hours.) So that disproves you saw me at 2 am EST.”

Sasha went on to respond in comments underneath her original video writing: “Reality Steve has the proof I have and we’ll prob do a live tomorrow and explain. Again I was not expecting this response and I have no reason to lie.”

“I’m waiting to get a lawyer who can help me respond properly. I will explain everything with Steve’s help, he is being fair and hearing me out.”

Sasha’s original video garnered over 280,000 views in just 14 hours.