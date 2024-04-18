Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? Everything we know about Travis Kelce’s new show

Travis Kelce confirmed he’d be hosting his first reality TV show, ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ Here is everything we know about the Prime Video series.

Travis Kelce has had quite an exciting year. Not only did he and pop’s biggest star, Taylor Swift, begin dating, but he also won his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But that’s not where his success ends. As of this April, Travis confirmed he will be hosting Prime Video’s ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

The reality series will have 20 episodes and is a spin-off from the game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’

In a statement made by Travis, he expressed his excitement for his new reality TV role. “I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with ‘Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity.’”

Travis continued, “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

What is ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

Prime Video’s ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ consists of 20 episodes. During each episode, an adult player depends on “a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports.”

The player will then use the celebrities to answer 11 questions pulled from the curriculum of an elementary school.

To win the $100,000 prize, the player will have to rely on one celebrity of their choice to help answer the last question, which is at the 6th-grade level.

How to watch ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

‘Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? ’will be available to stream on Prime Video. While a membership costs $14.99 a month and $139 annually, there is also another viewing option called Express VPN.

