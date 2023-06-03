Love Island’s Tom Clare finally responds to Samie Elish relationship rumors

Have Tom Clare and Samie Elish from Love Island Season 9 reconciled? Tom just alluded to an answer.

Love Island fans were definitely surprised to learn that Season 9’s Tom Clare and Samie Elish had split.

But, not all hope is lost for this couple: A viral TikTok showed the two hanging out in public, and fans are speculating that the two may have gotten back together.

While their reconciliation hasn’t been confirmed by either of them, a recent interview from Tom may have helped confirm fan theories and given them reason to believe the two have mended their relationship.

Are Love Island’s Tom and Samie back together?

In an interview with The Sun on June 2, Tom addressed all of the rumors surrounding him and Samie reconciling.

When asked if he was currently pursuing other women, his response was taken as a hint that he and Samie might be back together.

He said, “I do get a lot of female attention but I’m not interested – I know where my heart is at, lets put it that way.” While he could be alluding to another lover, it’d be no stretch to believe that he’s still very much in love with Samie.

He also responded to Samie’s recent health scare after she took a scan of a lump on her neck.

Tom said, “I’m there with her throughout it all- I’m supporting her 100 per cent.”

Love Island Season 7 star Liberty Poole recently hinted at coming back to the reality TV show. But, Tom made it clear that it was a one-time experience for him.

He said, “No, I wouldn’t go back on Love Island; it’s once in a lifetime and I’m happy where I’m at now.”

Love Island returns with Season 10 on June 5, 2023. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.