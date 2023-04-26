Love Island’s Tom Clare reveals he’s “gutted” after splitting with Samie

Tom Clare from Love Island just revealed that he and Samie Elishi have decided to end their relationship.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi both rose to fame as contestants on Season 9 of Love Island, the most recent season of the show.

Both bombshells of their season, the two began a relationship together and ended up finishing third in the competition.

The season wrapped back in March of this year and the couple continued their relationship outside of the villa.

Article continues after ad

Samie and Tom constantly shared photos of each other on social media. They even went on fellow Love Island alum Chloe Burrow’s YouTube series Chloe vs. The World a few days ago.

But, it seems as though the Love Island couple have decided to call it quits after a few months together.

Did Love Island’s Tom and Samie break up?

Tom took to Instagram this morning to reveal that the couple have broken up.

“Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways… we are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her,” he said.

Article continues after ad

The reality tv star went on the share his personal reaction to the breakup.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best,” Clare said.

He didn’t further elaborate on the reason why the couple decided to call it quits.

While Samie hasn’t publicly spoken about the breakup, she did share on her Instagram today that she is posting a new YouTube video tomorrow.

She didn’t reveal whether or not she was going to be discussing the breakup in the video.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.