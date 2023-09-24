Love Island’s Samie & Tom call each other out after yet another break up
Samie and Tom, one of Love Island Season 9’s star couples, have broken up again. And this time, it has gotten messy.
One of the most shocking Love Island 2023 breakups was the split of Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.
After placing third in Season 9, the two seemed to still be going strong after leaving the villa together.
In April, Tom broke the surprising news that the couple decided to go their separate ways. But, after they were seen spending time with each other after their public split, fans were convinced that their story wasn’t over.
Yet, their second-chance romance did not last long at all. After reconciliation rumors started in May, the two have called it quits yet again. And this time, it’s not on good terms.
Have Love Island’s Samie and Tom split again?
Not only have they unfollowed each other on social media, but they both posted TikTok videos that seemingly slammed their relationship.
Samie started the online battle on September 19 by posting a video of herself lip-singing to the words ‘so I used to date this guy’, before pretending to vomit. The clip went viral with one million views on the platform.
In what looks like a response video, Tom uploaded a TikTok of him lip-singing along to the words ‘why are you so obsessed with me?’, which also ended up getting one million views.
While they haven’t gone right out and dropped each other’s names, it’s hard to believe that these videos are a coincidence. Neither of them have publicly given a reason as to why they split the second time. But, with videos like these, only time will tell.
