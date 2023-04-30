Love Island’s Samie addresses Tom breakup and cancer concern in new video

Samie from Love Island just revealed a major health concern and addressed her recent breakup all in one video.

Samie Elishi rose to fame after starring as a bombshell on Season 9 of Love Island. Even though she didn’t win the competition, she did start a relationship with Tom Clare while in the villa together.

Recently, Tom revealed on social media that they decided to split up after months together.

In response, Samie just posted a video that not only addressed the breakup but shared a health concern that fans were not expecting.

What did Samie from Love Island say in her new YouTube video?

Samie recently went to YouTube to talk to her fans in a video titled The Video I Never Wanted To Make.

After stopping herself from crying, she said, “Me and Tom have broken up. It’s ended on good terms. No one has done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there.”

The reality tv star went on the explain the pressure that came after leaving the villa.

She said, “We just weren’t working outside the villa. I feel like when you come out, you’ve got so much pressure and so many other things to worry about that plays a huge factor in a relationship.”

Samie then went on to say that while she was in the villa, fans were telling her family that she has a lump on her neck.

Eventually, she went to the hospital to get it inspected and tested for potential cancer.

She said, “How it works is they grade these things 1 to 5, and mine was a 3.” Her lump is a grey area, but it still requires surgery.

Samie shared that she will be keeping her fans updated throughout her medical journey. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.