Below Deck Season 11 finale sees one crewmate’s dramatic last-minute exit

Below Deck Season 11 has officially concluded, but not before a certain crewmate dramatically exited the show with one last blow-up.

In the final episode, titled “End of the Line,” the Below Deck crew saw tensions rise to an all-time climax between multiple yachties.

From Captain Kerry Titheradge scolding Bosun Ben Willoughby‘s cleanliness to Barbie Pascual once again finding herself embarrassed by Kyle Stillie’s continuous proclivity for nudity.

However, in the end, it was a comment made by Xandi Oliver that saw things come to a head and a massive argument break out.

After completing their last charter, the group went out to celebrate and downed more than a few shots and cocktails. Despite a few hick-ups, it seemed the night would end on a high note… until the drive home.

Bravo Xandi’s comment saw Barbie explode at the crew.

Discussing how the season would have gone had she been Chief Stew, Xandi admitted she’d have fired Barbie; “If you would have been my stew, I would have let you go. You had a bad attitude, but now you adapted.”

This comment did not go down well with Barbie, who in return blamed Interior for “being against” her throughout the season. While Fraser tried to deny this, it was too little too late and a heated argument quickly broke out in the car.

“All I’ve done is be nice to you and thankful to you and appreciative to you,” Barbie insisted. “Why the f*** are you attacking me? Get over it. I made it, oops my bad.”

Despite starting the drama, Xandi was left hyperventilating, in tears, and begging to be let out of the car, while Barbie scolded Kyle for “not backing” her and declared she was “done.”

And Barbie kept true to her word. Deciding she was the only “f****** alpha in a car full of f****** betas,” Barbie screamed at the crew for all ‘sucking’, packed her bags, and “quit”.

While the entire crew would be leaving that same day once the sun rose, Barbie decided she would be exiting the show early, breaking up with Kyle on her way out — which he later admitted being “glad” about.

Fans of the show may have labeled Season 11 as “boring”, but Barbie ensured the show ended with a bang.