EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck Season 11 star’s post-show plans spoiled by dating app

Erica Handel
Kyle from Below Deck Season 11Bravo

Kyle Stillie from Below Deck Season 11 was discovered on a dating app on in the US, which could reveal where he ended up after the show.

Kyle Stillie lives in Scotland, but he revealed that he reconnected with family members he’s never met in Montana on Below Deck Season 11, and was hoping to visit them when he left the boat.

Even though the season isn’t over yet, Kyle’s post-show plans may have been spoiled on Reddit. The deckhand was spotted on the dating app Bumble and his location was set to Montana.

On the show, Kyle expressed interest in traveling to the US to meet up with his relatives from a Native American tribe on his mom’s side.

The Below Deck star shared a heartfelt story about the close relationship he has with his mom since his dad left when he was younger.

Kyle is forming a romantic connection with stew Barbie Pascual on the boat, but it seems like their boatmance didn’t last if he’s on a dating app.

Since he didn’t find love with any of the female crew members on Below Deck, his decision to join on Bumble in the US could hint that he moved to Montana long-term.

The Season 11 reunion hasn’t aired yet, but it’s likely that Kyle will confirm his relationship status and current location during the episodes.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

Related Topics

Below Deck

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Entertainment
Below Deck’s Hayley De Sola Pinto reunites with controversial former co-star
Je'Kayla Crawford
Dylan from Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Dylan pens heartfelt message to Season 11 co-star following backlash
Erica Handel
Captain Sandy and Captain Glenn from Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck Captains reveal the most unsafe part of filming the show
Erica Handel
Ben and Paris Below Deck Season 11
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Paris uncomfortable when Ben made moves on her
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.