Amanza Smith’s new partner has Selling Sunset fans curious

Amanza Smith’s love life has been intriguing fans of Selling Sunset for quite some time. Here’s an update.

What exactly is going on in Amanza Smith‘s love life? Her relationship status is something Selling Sunset viewers are openly curious about.

Back in August, Amanza went Instagram official with a man named David LaQua. They were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills and Hollywood.

Recently in December, she was tagged in an affectionate selfie with a female supermodel named Alida Sikder. Is Amanza dating her now?

Inside Amanza Smith’s love life

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Amanza‘s current relationship status. The person who started the thread wrote, “Do we think this is Amanza’s new boo?

“I realized that Amanza has been around this person a lot lately. Not sure if anyone else has realized and this post sounds more like you are writing to your love. What do we think?”

Fans believe Amanza Smith and Alida Sikder are dating now.

The picture attached is a selfie posted by Alida with a lovey-dovey blurb aimed at Amanza. The caption says, “Happy birthday, my amore… my love [pink heart emojis]. I love you so much and aspire to be as incredible as you are. I love is contagious and the most beautiful.”

Someone else on Reddit wrote, “This is definitely going to give her more screen time if they are actually dating which I strongly believe they are.”

Another user added, “It will be interesting to see the interaction between her and Nicole if she is indeed in a queer relationship. Especially when she is so adamant to defend Nicole’s blatant homophobia.”

The homophobia defense they’re referring to happened after Nicole Young was accused of disrespecting Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s relationship.

Another fan joined the chat to say, “Omg, this is juicy if Amanza is in fact in a relationship with this person.”

Selling Sunset fans will have to wait until Amanza opens up with more details about the current status of her love life. As of now, she hasn’t spoken a word about breaking up with David or starting a new romance with Alida.