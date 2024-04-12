90 Day Fiancé’s Thais admits John will be a “disaster” on Brazil trip

Thaís Ramone doesn’t think it’s a good idea for her husband’s brother, John McManus, to come on their trip to Brazil.

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are visiting her family in Brazil on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and his brother, John McManus, asked to join them.

In a clip from the upcoming episode on April 15 posted by Access Hollywood, Thaís was confused when Patrick only wanted to go on the trip because they were having a party for their daughter, Aleesi.

When Thaís asked Patrick if it makes sense for John to go to Brazil, he said, “I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?”

“I don’t care if he invites himself, I just don’t want him to come. This trip means a lot to me, it’s been two years since I haven’t come back,” Thaís explained.

“And it’s already bad blood between my dad and Patrick, I don’t want more problems. John is a disaster, and him being around my family, it could be a disaster.”

John eventually convinced Patrick and Thaís to sleep on it and give it more thought, saying he still wanted to go to Brazil.

This will be the first time Thaís is able to go to her home country since she filed for a K-1 Visa and moved to the US on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. Her family will also have a chance to meet her daughter, Aleesi, in person.

If John comes to Brazil with Patrick and Thaís, there could be a lot of drama between the siblings and in-laws on the trip.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.