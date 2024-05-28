90 Day Fiancé star applauded after getting Anita to assist in on-screen proposal

Shawn asked a Brazilian popstar to help him propose to his partner Alliya on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, and fans loved his idea.

Alliya de Batista and Shawn Finch want to take their relationship to the next level on on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, and he traveled to Brazil to spend more time with her.

After Alliya transitioned from identifying as a man named Douglas to a woman, Shawn was worried that he wouldn’t be as attracted to her.

In the May 27 episode, Shawn proposed to Alliya in front of her family in Brazil by playing a video he recorded with a local popstar, Anita, asking her to marry him. He presented her with the real ring in person after she watched the video message.

Alliya thought she was going to a 25th birthday party that was thrown for her at first, but was in shock when Shawn popped the question with Anita’s help.

90 Day Fiancé fans on Reddit applauded Shawn’s surprise proposal after seeing how happy it made Alliya and her family.

“WOW, getting the Queen of Brazil to help you propose in front of Aliyah’s entire family!? BAAAALLLLERRRRR!! How could you say no to THAT!?” one fan wrote.

Another fan praised Shawn for putting a lot of time, effort, and money into the relationship and felt that it was meaningful.

A third fan appreciated the sweet moment between Shawn and Alliya and thought it was a really good way to propose to someone.

Although the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise couple faced many difficult moments in their relationship, Shawn came around and proved that he wanted to commit to Alliya.

Alliya’s family became emotional after seeing her get engaged, which shows that they’re warming up to the idea of her spending the rest of her life with an older man.