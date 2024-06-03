90 Day Fiancé’s John applauded for standing up against family member

Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus was the voice of reason when it came to his father Jose on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which was shocking to fans.

Patrick Mendes reunited with his father Jose in Brazil on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, and he offered to have his granddaughter Aleesi’s birthday party at his house.

When Patrick arrived at the house with his wife Thaís Ramone and half-brother John McManus, Jose convinced him to have maintenance done on the backyard and expected him to pay for it.

“I mean I don’t want to say I’m psychic, but I called it. Just saying, it was like a ‘Hello, good to see you,’ then like, within ten minutes, it’s like, ‘Yeah you know what, I gotta fix this,'” John said in his confessional while throwing shade at Patrick’s father for using him.

Article continues after ad

90 Day Fiancé fans on X were surprised to see John’s reaction to the requests from Patrick’s dad and shared their opinions.

Article continues after ad

“I have to agree with what John said before. Sounds like Dad is trying to get everything out of Patrick that he can,” one fan wrote.

Another user was shocked to see that John and Thaís both agreed that his dad is a user, which is rare because they usually don’t get along.

A third viewer was happy that John was there supporting his brother, and believed that Patrick was acting desperate for his dad’s attention. They advised him not to mix family and money and to have the party at another venue.

Article continues after ad

Patrick’s father wasn’t around a lot while he was growing up, so he was excited to visit him in Brazil and have him be a part of his daughter’s birthday party.

However, John was protecting his brother and trying to warn him about his father, just like Patrick did when he was dating his fiance Megan.

Article continues after ad

He wants Jose to know that it’s wrong to use his son for money just because he’s from the US, even if it’s for an event to celebrate his granddaughter.