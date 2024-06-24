90 Day Fiancé fans assume John is already married after spotting ring

Fans wondered if John McManus was already married to his fiance Megan after he was spotted wearing a ring on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8.

Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus started dating a woman named Megan on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and he moved to San Antonio, Texas to live with her and her daughter, River.

In one of the Season 4 Tell-All episodes, John proposed to Megan on-camera and he continues to share social media posts that give a glimpse into his new life with her and River.

While the 90 Day Fiancé star didn’t reveal a wedding date or any plans for the celebration, fans on Reddit noticed that he was wearing a ring on his left hand during the June 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8.

“John’s wedding ring. Well unless it’s just symbolic, we now know how his story ends with his woman,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan clarified that John wears a few different rings on that finger. They also thought it was a spoiler, but saw that he wore a silver ring in his confessionals.

A third viewer commented that some people wear multiple rings for various reasons to avoid the nicer one getting ruined.

Although John never hinted about getting married, he posted an Instagram video of Megan and River making cupcakes for his birthday on June 9, which confirmed that his relationship is going well.

“Love my family thankful for the love they bring into my life,” John said in the caption.

It’s possible that John is keeping his marriage a secret to film for another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, or is wearing a ring as an accessory rather than a symbol.

Until there’s confirmation, viewers are going to have to keep checking his social media to see if he actually did get married.