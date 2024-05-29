90 Day Fiancé fans slam Rebecca for asking viewers to pay grandson’s legal bills

90 Day Fiancé star Rebecca Parrott was criticized after asking fans to pay for her grandson’s legal bills for his custody situation.

Rebecca Parrott appeared with her husband Zied Hakimi on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, and he moved to the US with her from Tunisia on Season 8.

After marrying Zied, she has still remained close with her family in Georgia, especially her daughter Tiffany, son Brandon, and grandchildren.

In an Instagram post from May 28, Rebecca revealed that she started a GoFundMe page for her family and asked viewers to help her grandson get out of an unsafe living situation.

She said that she’s hoping to raise money for her grandson’s legal fees so they can hire an attorney to help him navigate the transition.

90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Rebecca’s request in the comments of the post, and they weren’t supportive of her.

“Just wondering why you’re asking for donations when your net worth is 5 million? Anyway, I’ll be praying,” one fan wrote.

Another fan was aggravated that celebrities and reality stars are making GoFundMe accounts, and believe Rebecca’s family should call CPS about the issue instead.

A third fan was confused because Rebecca just posted that she was with her grandson and his parents, and thanked them for a special day.

Aside from Rebecca’s situation, this isn’t the first time that a 90 Day Fiancé cast member has asked fans for money.

Jasmine Pineda encouraged fans to buy birthday gifts for her son, and Mary DeNuccio started a GoFundMe page when she lied about her cancer diagnosis.

Over time, viewers of the show might lose trust in stars from the franchise since many of them are creating fundraisers to collect funds for family issues and promoting it on social media.