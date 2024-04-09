90 Day: The Single Life fans praise John’s “heartfelt” proposal to Megan

John McManus proposed to his girlfriend Megan on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, and fans congratulated the couple on Instagram.

John McManus was criticized for his relationship with Megan by the cast and his brother Patrick Mendes on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The couple discussed their timeline for getting engaged at the Tell-All, and John surprised everyone by proposing to Megan.

After the episode aired, John made his engagement to Megan official on Instagram. He shared a video including photos of them spending time together that said, “Happy to call you my fiance babes.”

90 Day Fiancé fans congratulated the newly engaged couple in the comments on the post.

“That was a beautiful, heartfelt proposal; I’ve always felt really good about you two! Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations I couldn’t be happier for the two of you!! Wishing you millions of magnificent memories and heaps of happiness,” another fan commented.

“Your proposal was so sweet and sincere, made me tear up, happy for you both, congratulations,” a third fan added.

Although John’s family and the other 90 Day: The Single Life cast members were skeptical about John’s relationship with Megan, he proved them wrong by proposing to her.

Both 90 Day Fiancé stars and fans of the show are wishing them well and waiting for more updates about their wedding.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.