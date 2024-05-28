90 Day Fiancé star criticized after asking fans to buy her son’s birthday gifts

Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé was slammed for creating an Amazon wishlist for her son’s birthday and encouraging fans to buy gifts.

Jasmine Pineda returned to the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, and was upset with her husband Gino Palazzolo for not including her son’s names on the Visa application.

Because of this, it will take two years for Jasmine’s kids to be approved to live in the US with her, and she doesn’t want to be without them for much longer.

In an Instagram post from May 27, the 90 Day Fiancé star wished her son Juance a happy birthday and wrote a heartfelt message.

“My charming prince turns 12 years old tomorrow. Juance, you’re the love of my life, my world, my everything. I’m so lucky to have the most amazing baby boy ever. Mami loves you,” the caption read.

At the end of the post, Jasmine told her followers to check Juance’s Amazon wishlist in her Instagram stories. She said would appreciate it if they bought him a birthday gift.

The wishlist includes items such as video games, sneakers, a Nintendo Switch case, clothing, a tablet, and more.

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans criticized Jasmine for asking her followers to buy birthday gifts for her son on Amazon.

“These people get on TV and trade off their 15 minutes of fame to get free sh*t and leach off weird fans that want to give them stuff,” one fan wrote.

Another fan was shocked that people actually contribute money when 90 Day Fiancé cast members ask for their help, which is why they keep doing it.

A different person was annoyed that Jasmine has gotten expensive procedures to rebuild her face and body, but can’t buy birthday gifts for her son.

It’s common for 90 Day Fiancé stars to take advantage of their fans’ kindness by asking for money, such as when Mary DeNuccio lied about having cancer and created a GoFundMe page to collect funds.

This will continue to happen as the franchise becomes more popular and cause some fans to fall into the trap, while others won’t.