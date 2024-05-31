90 Day Fiancé’s Gino accused of controlling Jasmine in their relationship

Gino Palazzolo’s family admitted that he controls his wife Jasmine Pineda in their marriage on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Jasmine Pineda is adjusting to life in the US with her husband Gino Palazzolo on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, but the couple has faced some hardships so far.

Gino quit his job because he didn’t want Jasmine to be home alone after she moved to Michigan with him, and he hasn’t returned to work since.

In a clip from Episode 12 airing on June 2, Gino discussed his relationship with Jasmine at his family reunion.

“She thinks I’m controlling her, and that’s not true,” he claimed when the topic came up.

Article continues after ad

“For me, it is also to be so co-dependent of him. I feel like when I was a teenager and whatever I wanted to do, I had to ask for permission, to beg, I need this money, to explain, to justify,” Jasmine admitted.

Article continues after ad

In her confessional, Jasmine noted that because Gino is an American citizen, he’s doesn’t understand what it means for her to live in another country and be limited.

“I mean, I have always been a very independent woman, I was even an American Literature teacher for 16 years. And now, I don’t have a driver’s license, I cannot work. I’m at Gino’s mercy for everything,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

One of Gino’s cousins told him that Jasmine hasn’t been doing anything here such as going out. He said that he went to the movies with her and takes her to the gym everyday, which is a lot because he has to drive her back and forth.

Gino’s cousin was shocked when he complained about driving Jasmine to the gym, especially since she flew to the US from Panama to start a new life with him.

Article continues after ad

Since he’s not working, she didn’t understand why he had a problem with it because he stayed home for that reason.

Article continues after ad

Gino and Jasmine are ignoring the problems in their relationship, and there’s a rumor that they are getting a divorce.

Jasmine was seen with a new man on TikTok, and has wiped all evidence of Gino from her Instagram page.

The couple will address their relationship status when the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell-All airs.