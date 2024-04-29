90 Day Fiancé’s Loren slammed for “selfish” plastic surgery procedure

Loren Brovarnik is being criticized by fans for getting a plastic surgery procedure on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Loren Brovarnik decided to get a natural plastic surgery procedure on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, which she called a “mommy makeover.”

After having three kids in three years, she developed a condition called abdominal diastasis, which is the separation of the left and right abdominals while pregnant.

Loren opted to have liposuction on her chin, arms, upper back, lower back, and thighs, and transferred the fat to her breasts.

On social media, 90 Day Fiancé fans claimed that Loren was being selfish for going under the knife while having three small children and a husband at home.

“How about waiting a few years until the kids are more independent, instead of being selfish. Burdening others for eight weeks is a bit much,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan felt the same sentiment that Loren was being selfish for making her husband Alexei Brovarnik take care of the kids while she’s recovering since she can’t lift them, in addition to working a full-time job.

Offering an alternative to the situation, a third fan believed the 90 Day Fiancé star should’ve hired a medical professional like a nurse to help her with recovery instead of relying on her husband.

Although Loren was firm in her choice to get the surgery, it’s possible that she didn’t realize how difficult the recovery process would be and that she would need Alexei’s help.

The rest of her journey will be documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and viewers will see how Alexei juggles taking care of both Loren and their kids.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.