Did 90 Day Fiancé's Loren get plastic surgery? Cosmetic procedure explained

Erica Handel
Loren Brovarnik 90 Day FianceTLC

Loren Brovarnik explained her plans to get a plastic surgery procedure done on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and called it a “mommy makeover.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik made their franchise return on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, where Loren shared that she wants to get a natural “mommy makeover” plastic surgery procedure.

The 90 Day Fiancé star had three kids in three years via C-section and developed abdominal diastasis, which is when the left and right abdominals are separated during pregnancy and won’t go back together.

“I’m doing a natural mommy makeover. I’m getting sucked and tucked and tightened and toned,” Loren explained to her friends in the April 21 episode at her daughter Ariel’s 1st birthday party.

“I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chin, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs. And then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs.”

Loren revealed that she didn’t want to put anything foreign in her body, and is repurposing her body parts to go where they need to be.

Although Loren’s friends believe that she looks fine the way she is, she claimed that her body isn’t able to bounce back because of her abdominal diastasis, regardless of how hard she works out.

Loren’s friends supported her decision to get the surgery, but her husband Alexei Brovarnik and mom Marlene Goldstone were skeptical.

According to Instagram, Loren got the plastic surgery procedure in September 2023, and her experience will be documented on the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

90 day fiance

