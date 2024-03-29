90 Day Fiancé fans congratulate Julia on citizenship following Green Card drama

Julia Trubkina from 90 Day Fiancé finally got her US citizenship after experiencing multiple troubles with her Green Card, and fans congratulated her on social media.

Julia Trubkina moved to the US on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 to live with her husband, Brandon Gibbs, and his parents in Virginia.

On Instagram, she announced that she officially received her US citizenship and shared a photo of herself holding an American flag in front of a courthouse.

“I am an American citizen. This is how my year began, a big step in my new life!” Julia captioned the post.

90 Day Fiancé fans congratulated Julia on the big news in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“Congratulations! So happy for you. Live your American dream!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations! Its a huge deal. Did you cry? I cried like a baby during my whole ceremony lol,” another fan commented.

“Wow! That’s huge news. You are one of the people who deserves this the most! So happy for you!” a third fan said.

Article continues after ad

Julia’s journey to reach this milestone wasn’t easy. The 90 Day Fiancé star’s legal documents were stolen in 2022 after someone broke into her car, which made it harder for her to apply for citizenship.

A year later in April 2023, her Green Card was stolen by her neighbor, and she was told that it could take years to get a new one.

Article continues after ad

After all the hardships Julia faced with her Green Card, she was finally able to become a US citizen and can explore new opportunities in America.