90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie exposed for using Ruben to create storyline on the show

Debbie Aguero was exposed for sending messages to Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez, indicating that she was using him for a storyline on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Debbie Aguero dated Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez in Miami on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, but their relationship didn’t last after filming ended.

On X, a 90 Day Fiancé fan found screenshots of old messages that Debbie sent to Ruben on a dating app before appearing on the spinoff show.

Debbie asked him to film a date with her and ‘appear to be interested’ because she couldn’t find any potential matches online. She feared that her scenes would get cut from 90 Day: The Single Life if she didn’t end up dating anyone.

“I need to find someone at least somewhat presentable, there are tons of fake profiles. If you can help me out with someone or even yourself for this reality show I would appreciate it,” Debbie wrote in her lengthy message to Ruben.

The 90 Day Fiancé star promised Ruben that it would be a good opportunity, and admitted that she needed her 15 minutes of fame to promote her future creative arts therapy studio.

Ruben responded and agreed to film, and suggested that she keep the information between the two of them. “I could definitely use a new possibility to secure better opportunities for work,” he revealed. “I’m currently doing remote project work, so I can take care of my mother’s doctors and chemo appointments.”

Debbie gave Ruben a contact for one of the producers on the show and even encouraged him to flirt with her. She asked him about his current job situation and he sent over his LinkedIn profile, along with information about a charity he volunteers for.

Although Debbie and Ruben’s connection seemed genuine on 90 Day: The Single Life, fans might be concerned when they find out their relationship was created for a storyline.