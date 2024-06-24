90 Day Fiancé fans convinced this is the franchise’s “best wedding ever”

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise had a second wedding in Cameroon on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, and fans believe it’s the best one in the franchise.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise traveled to Cameroon with their kids and Emily’s parents to meet Kobe’s family.

During their trip, they decided to have a traditional Cameroonian wedding since Kobe’s family didn’t get to celebrate with them the first time they got married in the US.

Their special day was shown in the June 23 episode, which was filmed a year ago on June 30, 2023.

Article continues after ad

90 Day Fiancé fans praised the couple’s wedding on Reddit following the Happily Ever After episode. “Best wedding ever on 90 Day Fiancé!!!” the original poster wrote.

Another fan appreciated that Emily and Kobe’s storyline this season was similar to how 90 Day Fiancé used to be in the beginning. The wedding represented two cultures coming together for one love story.

Article continues after ad

A third person noticed that it was the first time a wedding took place in another country on the show where no one was complaining about not knowing certain traditions.

Someone else gave Emily’s dad credit researching the Cameroonian wedding traditions on YouTube to prepare for the ceremony.

Article continues after ad

Emily reflected on her own wedding day in an Instagram post from June 24. “I felt so beautiful the day of our traditional wedding. I really wanted to embrace Kobe’s culture and look like a true Cameroonian bride,” she wrote.

In the caption, the 90 Day Fiancé star shared details about her wedding day look, including the beads in her hair and her dress.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has changed since it first started airing in 2014, and fans felt like they were brought back to Season 1 while watching Emily and Kobe’s wedding.

Emily and Kobe have only been on for two seasons and welcomed their third child in March, and fans hope to see their love story continue on the franchise in the future.

Article continues after ad