90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine shares anniversary message amid Gino divorce rumors

Jasmine Pineda shared a social media post for her husband Gino Palazzolo celebrating their anniversary following rumors that the 90 Day Fiancé stars were getting divorced.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s marriage issues are playing out as Jasmine adjusts to life in Michigan after moving from Panama.

When filming for the show ended, Jasmine deleted all photos with Gino on Instagram and shared a TikTok video on May 13 with a new mystery man. This caused fans to speculate about whether or not the couple was still together.

Even though the 90 Day Fiancé couple is rumored to be headed for a divorce, Jasmine posted a message to her husband on X for their one-year anniversary on June 8.

“Happy anniversary my love,” she wrote in the post, which included a photo of their wedding day.

Jasmine also shared a similar post on Instagram the same day that said, “Happy anniversary my dearest husband,” with another photo from the wedding.

90 Day Fiancé fans were confused about why Jasmine made an anniversary post for her husband on social media if the two are rumored to be splitting up.

“What the heck is going on here? Married or divorced? I’m so confused,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Another user replied and said they were legally married, but Jasmine was living with another man on the side.

A third viewer on X thought that Jasmine left Gino and found a new sugar daddy.

Although Jasmine and Gino’s relationship status hasn’t been clarified yet because the show is still airing, they will likely have an explanation at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 Tell-All.

Until then, fans will have to rely on Gino and Jasmine’s social media pages for subtle clues about where they stand in their marriage.