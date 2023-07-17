90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Wayne & Holly have awkward reunion after dress mishap

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Wayne and Holly from Season 5 are already on the rocks after a wardrobe mishap at the airport.

Making their reality TV debut in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is Holly and Wayne.

While she lives in Utah, he lives all the way in South Africa. Despite the long distance, the two seem to be inseparable. In fact, Holly plans on marrying Wayne just a week after moving in with him.

But, judging by the way their reunion just went down, their engagement might already be on the rocks.

Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Holly and Wayne arguing?

On July 7, the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page shared the first clip of the couple reuniting. And it definitely did not go as planned.

As soon as Holly and her mother landed at the airport, they were met with the extreme South African heat. It got so hot that Holly started taking off her socks. In doing so, she bent down, revealing more of her upper chest area.

Wayne started telling her that her dress was “way too short” and Holly denied his claim that she was trying to flaunt her body. He seemed visibly comfortable the entire time.

“I’m seeing people look at her and to me it’s just… I feel like people are looking in a sexual way. Which, I hate. I don’t want people looking at her like that. Holly’s got a particular style, but this needs to change,” Wayne said in the video.

Viewers will soon see if Holly’s dresses become a much larger problem in their relationship. Will this become their downfall?

