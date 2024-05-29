90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 – Trailer, cast & more

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is premiering on TLC this summer, and will document six international relationships on the show.

The spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns for Season 6 in July. Four new couples will make their franchise debut, along with two returning pairs from previous seasons.

American partners reunite with their other halves abroad in countries such as Turkey, England, China, Indonesia, Iceland, and Ireland. They will explore their relationships and decide whether or not they’re ready make a big move away from home.

The upcoming season features conflict between couples, children disapproving of their parents’ partners, and couples revealing their secret marriages to family members.

Article continues after ad

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 trailer

On May 29, TLC released the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6. Four international couples will be introduced on the show, with two couples returning to continue their love stories.

The trailer teased Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson taking a road trip together in the US, and Joanne telling her family about her marriage to Sean and move to Ireland.

Article continues after ad

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6: Who is in the cast?

TLC Shekinah and Sarper return for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 welcomes four new couples to the cast, and two returning ones. Here is the full cast list:

Shekinah (California) & Sarper (Turkey) – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5

Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England) – 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China)

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia)

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland)

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland)

TLC Statler and Dempsey star on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 premieres on Monday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Article continues after ad

The new season will feature major life decisions, cheating allegations, and possible breakups, as these couples figure out if their relationships are meant to last.