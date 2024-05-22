90 Day Fiancé star exposes The Other Way couple’s “fake” storyline

Laura Jallali accused fellow 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1 couple Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas of faking their storyline.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1 featured international couples Laura and Aladin Jallali and Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, but only the latter stayed together after the show.

Corey and Evelin returned for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 in 2021 and filmed their wedding. However, they revealed that they were legally married in June 2019, but never told their families.

On May 19, Corey shared an Instagram post celebrating his tenth anniversary with Evelin.

“We took a trip to Aruba with the family! It’s our 10 year anniversary! It’s also Evelin and her mom’s birthday. So this is why we decided on this big trip together with Evelin’s family,” he wrote.

In a deleted comment, Laura slammed the couple and accused them of not being authentic on the show.

“So like I said these 2 where married right from the start and con not only sharp entertainment but also their followers! Season 1 90 days the other ways aired 2019 and we filmed back in 2018,” she said.

“They pretended to be on season 1 girlfriend/boyfriend but they were already married 4 yrs prior. Thank you for finally telling the truth about your FAKE storyline.”

Instagram: tlc_laura_jallali Laura Jallali exposes couple from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Corey and Evelin haven’t responded to Laura’s claims yet, but fans are aware that the couple had a rough time while starring on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

They were both involved with infidelity while they were together, and Evelin’s family didn’t approve of Corey at first because they couldn’t trust him after he cheated.

Despite going through difficult times, Evelin and Corey stayed together and proved to fans and other 90 Day Fiancé cast members that their marriage is strong.