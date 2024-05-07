90 Day Fiancé’s Rachel shares “painful” visa update for husband Jon

Rachel Bear and her husband Jon Walters had a long visa journey on 90 Day Fiancé, but a heartbreaking update has changed the couple’s relationship forever.

Rachel Bear and Jon Walters appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2, when she visited him in England from the US to meet for the first time.

The couple got married in England in 2018, but Jon’s criminal charges for physical violence caused his visa approval to be delayed.

Rachel has been in a long-distance relationship with Jon ever since, and has fought for years to get him to the US so he can reunite with his wife and her daughter, Lucy.

On May 7, Rachel shared a heartbreaking Instagram post with details about Jon’s visa process. “Final visa update. It absolutely pains me to post this. This isn’t the update we wanted to share. This isn’t the ending we were hoping for, nor is it the finale we were thinking would happen,” she wrote.

“Long distance relationships can be brutal on the toughest of couples. We fought hard for a long time and stayed strong for over seven years, waiting. However, the distance for so many years and so much consecutive time spent apart, time after time, has taken its toll.”

Rachel added, “We have unfortunately grown too far apart. The decision has been made, on our end, to not continue. The visa journey is sadly over. It’s the end of an era and was not an easy decision to have to make.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star told fans to respect her family’s privacy while they adjust to their new reality. She thanked everyone who has followed their story and stuck it out over many years.

Rachel looked ahead to the next chapter in her life, and assured her followers that she will continue to post updates about her life on social media. While this means the couple is no longer together, they won’t have to worry about waiting for a visa to be approved anymore.

