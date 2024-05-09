90 Day Fiancé’s Loren reveals emotional life update with husband Alexei

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have been questioned about their plans to move on their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, and the couple finally shared an emotional update about their living situation on social media.

Loren Brovarnik and her husband Alexei Brovarnik discussed their plans to move to Israel on Season 2 of their spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which aired in 2023.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple decided to hold off on the idea to move abroad for now, and hope to revisit it in the future.

However, they admitted that their family has grown out of their small South Florida apartment as their three children are getting older.

On May 9, Loren revealed on her Instagram story that her family is moving, and thanked her contractor, Luis Alejandro Maldonado from Pro-Vision Remodeling, for renovating their new house.

“So, I’m obviously very emotional, I just had a breakdown. And this man, he’s amazing. He helped us with our last place, he helped us with our new place. We’re moving out of a place that we had all our babies in, and I’m very emotional,” she said in the video.

In the company’s previous Instagram post from May 4, the 90 Day Fiancé star teased that she was working on a “special project” with her friend Luis.

Based on the video’s background, it looked like they were at a construction site for a new house that was either being remodeled or newly built.

Since the contracting company is located in Florida, it doesn’t look as though Loren and Alexei will be moving too far from their old apartment.

The couple haven’t disclosed any further details about their new house other than a few sneak peeks on social media, but they might give their followers a full tour once they’re settled in.

Loren and Alexei are currently starring on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and it’s possible that they’ll share more about their move during the Tell-All.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.