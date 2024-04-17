90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 cast – Meet the new couples

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 returns to TLC with all-new couples who are looking for love abroad. Here’s everything to know about the cast.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premieres on April 22, and four international couples will make their franchise debuts on the spinoff.

The cast for the new season has been revealed, featuring four Americans reuniting with their foreign partners who live in countries such as Colombia, Italy, Brazil, and Malta.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 cast: Who is joining this season?

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 cast includes Kyle and Anika, Shawn and Alliya, Luke and Madelein, and Alex and Adriano.

Kyle (Los Angeles) & Anika (Malta)

Anika is a 39-year-old from Malta who met 32-year-old Kyle online while consulting with him about a sperm donation. Kyle will travel from Los Angeles to Malta to meet up with Anika, but she’s hoping that he stops donating sperm to move forward with their relationship.

Shawn (New York) & Alliya (Brazil)

Shawn is a 61-year-old celebrity hairstylist from New York who met 25-year-old Alliya from Brazil online. At the time, they originally identified under the “he” pronoun with the name “Douglas.” The couple wants to take their relationship to the next level, which will determine if they’re able to grow closer or more distant.

Luke (Los Angeles) & Madelein (Colombia)

Luke is a 30-year-old Los Angeles resident who met 19-year-old Madelein on a vacation to Colombia. The couple fell in love on the trip, and Luke wanted to move to Colombia to live with Madelein. Luke realized that he can’t afford to move to another country, and doesn’t have the money to support the type of lifestyle Madelein is expecting.

Alex (Dallas) & Adriano (Italy)

Alex is 30 years old from Dallas, Texas who connected with 33-year-old Adriano while traveling to Italy. Although Alex and Adriano had chemistry from the start of their relationship, it may not be enough to move past their opposing views on intimacy.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.