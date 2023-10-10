90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6- Which couples are still together?

Not every couple from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are still together after filming. But which ones are?

After several weeks of getting to know couples trying to take the next step of marriage, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is over.

From Jasmine & Gino’s tumultuous journey to a jaw-dropping catfish, Season 6 was arguably one of the most entertaining seasons the franchise has ever had.

It closed out with a dramatic two-part Tell All segment that grouped all of the pairs together to address their current relationship and its trajectory.

Here is a look into the couples that are still standing tall, which unfortunately does not include all of the pairs that we met this season.

Meisha & Nicola

After their public engagement was filmed near the end of the season, Meisha and Nicola are still happily together.

In fact, the two revealed in the tell-all that Nicola, who is from Israel, has gotten his Visa approved to join her in the United States.

Jasmine & Gino

Despite their huge verbal altercation over a prenup, Jasmine and Gino have moved past their obstacles and are on a good path in their relationship.

The couple is not done with reality TV, either. The two will be starring in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, making it their third season appearance in this franchise (so far).

David & Sheila

Season 6’s fan-favorite couple, David and Sheila, are still together and are engaged to be married. With David being hard of hearing and Sheila learning ASL to communicate with him, this couple has shown that love knows no bounds.

Christian & Cleo

The first transgender woman to ever be featured in this series, Cleo’s journey with her boyfriend Christian was explored in Season 6. Not only are the two still together, but Christian hinted at an upcoming proposal during the tell-all.

Statler & Dempsey

Last but certainly not least is Statler and Dempsey, the only same-sex couple of the season.

The two have gotten past the cheating scandal of Statler’s past and she is planning on moving to the UK to be with Dempsey full-time.

