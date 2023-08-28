90 Day’s Gino tells Jasmine to “go to hell” after cheating confession

90 Day star Gino Palazzolo told fiancé Jasmine Pineda to “go to hell” after she admitted to cheating on him.

Gino and Jasmine have had one of the rockiest relationships in the history of 90 Day Fiancé. Jasmine has a history of being extremely possessive over Gino by requiring him to share his location wherever he goes.

After nine months of dating, Gino traveled to Panama to meet Jasmine in person for the first time. They then got engaged, but Jasmine wasn’t completely honest about who she still keeps in contact with.

She asked Gino to rent her an apartment in the same building as her ex-boyfriend Dane, which turned out to be the wrong decision. Jasmine has now confessed to Gino that she cheated on him with Dane, and he had some choice words for her.

90 Day’s Gino and Jasmine have another explosive argument

As reported by ET, Jasmine and Gino had a huge fight during the 90 Day Fiancé episode that aired on August 27. Jasmine asked him to pay for her apartment while the K-1 visa is still under review, but it’s not in Gino’s price range.

After Gino refused, Jasmine called him a “cheap weirdo” and started throwing his things. Jasmine then calmed down before things got heated again after she said she would go back to her ex.

“He’s the best man that I have ever had and I’m going back to him,” Jasmine told Gino. “He is the most important person in my life.”

In response, Gino told her to “go to hell” before Jasmine said she had a sex tape of her and Dane from a month ago. He then called his fiancé a “w**re” after her cheating confession.

“I don’t want to see Gino. I don’t even want to be breathing the same oxygen,” she said. “This is it. This is it.”

