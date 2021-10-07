Rainbow Six Major Sweden 2021: streams, teams, format

The Rainbow Six Major is heading to Sweden in November, with 16 of the best teams in the world set to duke it out for $500,000, as well as Six Invitational points for 2022. We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

The Six Major is back again, and this time it’s heading to Sweden for the third and final event of the year. Set to take place in Gävle, the Six Sweden Major will see 16 teams from across the world compete for $500,000, as well as some sweet Six Invitational points for the 2022 season.

Similar to the Six Mexico Major held in August, the Sweden Major will consist of the same format. Group Stage will take place from November 8 to 10, which then move on to the Playoffs from November 12 to 14.

The Sweden Major will also see no on-site audience and follow strict sanitary rules to keep all participants and staff safe.

Rainbow Six Sweden Major 2021: streams

As usual, all the matches will be likely streamed on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel. The schedule is yet to be released, but it’s likely that groups will be running simultaneously – like what we saw during the previous majors.

Be sure to keep an eye on the Bravo channel for games that won’t be broadcasted on the main channel. We’ve gone ahead and embedded both for you below.

Main Stream

Bravo Stream

Rainbow Six Sweden Major 2021: qualified teams

A total of 16 teams – four teams from each region – will be meeting up in Gävle at the beginning of November to compete. The stakes are high, with $500,000, SI points, and the title of Sweden champions all on the line.

The only team yet to qualify for the Sweden Major is Spacestation Gaming from the NAL, who have had quite a dominating Stage 3 run.

Region Team Players NA Spacestation Gaming Skys, Bosco, Hotancold, Rampy, Fultz NA TBD TBD NA TBD TBD NA TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD LATAM TBD TBD LATAM TBD TBD LATAM TBD TBD LATAM TBD TBD APAC TBD TBD APAC TBD TBD APAC TBD TBD APAC TBD TBD

Rainbow Six Sweden Major 2021: format

The November major will follow the same format as the Six Mexico major that we saw in August.

The Group Stage from November 8 to 10 will consist of four groups of four teams battling it out in a double round-robin, best-of-one format. We’ll then see the top two teams from each group progress to the Playoffs, where they’ll be faced with a best-of-three single-elimination bracket, with a best-of-five grand final.

