WWE Undertaker & Becky Lynch Rainbow Six Siege skins leaked by dataminer

Leaked images point to Rainbow Six Siege soon adding skins modeled after WWE superstars The Undertaker and Becky Lynch.

Ubisoft’s popular tactical shooter is no stranger to brand crossovers. Previous collaborations have ranged everything from Rick and Morty to Yakuza.

The latter launched a few months back, introducing a bundle that allows players to dress Operators Echo and Hibana as Kazuma Kiryu and Kaoru Sayama, respectively.

In recent months, rumors and leaks have hinted at a WWE collaboration for Rainbow Six. New developments indicate such a crossover could arrive sooner rather than later.

WWE skins for a new Rainbow Six Siege collab leak online

Dataminer lungu_r6 recently uploaded an image to Telegram (via VGC) that showcases a look at Rainbow Six Siege skins for The Undertaker and Becky Lynch.

There’s no official word on which Operators the WWE superstars will be assigned to; however, leakers believe Blackbeard will don the Undertaker skin while Thorn gets the Becky Lynch design.

The photo in question appears in the following Imgur post:

Ubisoft has yet to formally announce the long-rumored WWE x Rainbow Six Siege collaboration. But the above image certainly lends more credence to the claims.

Given that WWE will host its Survivor Series pay-per-view event on November 26, it’s possible the Rainbow Six crossover could go live this fall.

Rainbow Six Siege entered Year 7 Season 3 on September 6, unleashing a new Operator, map, and several gameplay updates and adjustments.

Suffice it to say, Siege is still going strong seven years after its initial release on consoles and PC. A potential WWE crossover serves as further proof of its incredible staying power.