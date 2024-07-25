How to save highlights in Marvel Rivals

Find out how to save your match highlights in Marvel Rivals so you can show off that perfect team kill to your friends.

So, you’ve pulled off a six-man team wipe with Scarlet Witch’s ultimate – or better yet, managed to resurrect your teammates with Adam Warlock, turning the tide of the fight in Marvel Rivals.

Moments like these don’t come all the time when you’re competing with other players to get the highlight of the match, but when they do, they’re always satisfying to watch.

Article continues after ad

But is there a way to save them so you can watch them whenever or share them with your friends? Read on to find out how you can view and save your highlights in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: How to view & save your highlights

netease / marvel The Highlight tab in Marvel Rivals will show you some of the recent highlight-worthy clips from your past matches.

In the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta, your highlights can be found under the Highlight tab in the game. Follow the steps below to access it:

Article continues after ad

In the main menu, click your profile icon on the top right. Select the Highlight tab. Click the Save button under the highlight you’d like to save. Configure your preferred match highlight settings. Once you’re all set, hit Confirm.

From here, all you need to do is wait for a bit until the process of saving the highlight is finished. You can either go to where the game tells you where your highlight is saved or click the “Open file directory” button to open its saved location instantly.

Article continues after ad

Aside from viewing your highlight, it’s also possible to watch the replay of your matches by going to the History tab just before the Highlight tab when you click your profile icon. Here, you can watch previous matches from various players’ point of view to give you an idea of how they play certain heroes.

Additionally, Marvel Rivals has a feature that lets you watch other players’ highlights. Once the match has concluded, you just need to click their character to do so.